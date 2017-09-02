It’s a show ewe will enjoy

This year’s Yarrow and Ettrick Pastoral Society Show takes place on Saturday, September 9, at Philiphaugh Farm, Yarrow, by kind permission of Sir Michael Strang Steel.

Situated just outside Selkirk, the 97th holding of the show marks the perfect chance to get up close to some stunning sheep and horses of many breeds, all groomed to perfection and competing for rosettes.

The horse section includes show-jumping, mounted sports and a class for retired racehorses.

Dogs are welcome and can be entered free on the field for the handling and fun classes in the dog show.

The displays of baking, handcrafts, garden produce and shepherds’ crooks in the fiercely-competitive industrial tent are always impressive, while outside there is food, live music, and a bar.

Trade stands, face painting and activities for youngsters, and craft stalls, as well as the opportunity to meet the Beirhope Alpacas, will all make for a good family day out in the fresh air, from 8.30am to 4.30pm. Admission is £7/£5 concessions, and £2 for children.