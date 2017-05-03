Innovative design by Borders mum recognised

A Clovensfords mother of two has received a top innovation award for her invention of a child safety belt.

Lucy Bostock, won the Innovation Award from the Baby Product Association in partnership with the Harrogate International Nursery Fair.

The 41-year-old said: “How many of us have lost sight of our little ones for just a second and have momentarily lost them in a crowd?

“I did. I got separated from my youngest son Charlie when we were at Legoland and I couldn’t find him for 10 minutes.

“Those minutes were the longest in my life. I found him playing but the point was, we were separated by the crowds.

“That’s why I have come up with the belt-to-belt system because it connects you to your child when they are too big for reins or a pushchair.

“The belt is long enough to give your little one room to move around, but at the same time gives you piece of mind.

“It’s easy to connect and disconnect so it’s a win-win.”

The gender-neutral belt is available for children up to six-years-old and works by linking the parent and child by belts.

Information can be found at www.more-2-explore.com