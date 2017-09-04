Innerleithen ram raid leaves trail of carnage

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following a vehicle theft and ram-raid incident in Innerleithen.

Local officers received a report of a 4x4 vehicle striking a business premises in the town’s Ballantyne Street at around 4.20am on Monday, September 4, during which time an ATM machine was pulled from the premises and its contents stolen.

The vehicle then made off down Horsbrough Street and onto the A72 travelling north. A number of vehicles on Horsbrough Street were damaged, with debris left on the road.

As a result a small portion of the B709; George Street and Ballantyne Street, in Innerleithen are currently closed to all traffic whilst police continue their investigation.

It is anticipated the roads will begin to reopen by 11am today.

The stolen vehicle is believed to have travelled north towards Edinburgh and was last seen in the Mayfield area of Midlothian.

It is described as a grey 4x4 Land Rover with the registration plate SP08 HFA and was stolen from an address in Bathgate on September 4.

Detective Constable Steven Irvine from the Community Investigation Unit said: “This is a serious crime that has amounted to damage to the premises and local road closures which will unfortunately have an impact on the local community.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Innerleithen area during the early hours of Monday morning, or who has seen the vehicle since.

“Three men are believed to have been involved in the theft and were seen in the vehicle on Ballantyne Street shortly before the ram-raid.

“Anyone with further information or who can help us identify the persons involved should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Galashiels CID via 101 and quote incident number 358 of 4 September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.