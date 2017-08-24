Indian flavour added to Traquair festival

This weekend’s Beyond Borders International Festival of Literature and Thought has added a new walled garden programme to the event.
The festival – held at Traquair House on August 26 and 27 – features a host of local and international artists, writers, journalists, politicians, and diplomats for a weekend of panel debates and discussions, poetry readings, music, art, film, walks, and cycle rides.
Events in the walled garden offers a showcase of visual and performing art, music and craft from the local area and around the world, as well as offering space for smaller tête-á-tête style sessions with a range of speakers from the festival’s main stage.
The programme includes musical performances from award winning Scottish singer Barbara Dickson, Scottish-based singer Heidi Talbot, and Palestinian singer Reem Kelani; classical and contemporary Indian dance from Dance Ihayami; an exhibition in response to the legacy of the partition of India and Pakistan in 1947.
There will also be theatre perfomances of Eurohouse and Palmyra, performed by Bert and Nasi.
A number of interactive workshops will also take place throughout the weekend, and the walled garden also plays host to a yoga and meditation yurt, where visitors can drop in to meditation and yoga sessions with Raj Rai or listen to a talk on the benefits on Ayurveda’s contribution to health and well-being with Ajanta Kaza.
Journalist Kate Adie described her experience of the event as “like a rather wonderful party, but you are talking about serious matters, interesting matters”.
For the full programme, visit www.beyondbordersscotland.com, or call 0131 557 7775.
