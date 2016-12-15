Illuminations now bigger than ever

About 400 people turned out on Sunday to see Innerleithen’s 30th Christmas lights switch-on.

Tweedvale Pipe Band got proceedings under way at the Innerleithen Civic Association-organised event, and members of St Ronan’s Silver Band accompanied the town’s amateur operatic society for a performance outside Scotlight.

Stephanie, Nizhoni and Damien Pijperfrom Innerleithen enjoying the Christmas festivities.

The band later led the parade to the parish church for the lights switch-on.

Jean Wilson, chairwoman of the association, said: “This was the 30th year that this event has been running. Back when the Christmas lights started out, it was just a few lights put up along the street, and now it has built up into this big event. The day went very well, and the town really rallied round.

“The weather held out as it was a really nice day, unlike the last few years.

“Ours are probably the best lights in the Borders.”

St Ronan’s Hotel held performances into the evening by Unfinished Business, Sam Mundy and Spoonthrift and Friends.