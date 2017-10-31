If you went down to the woods ...

Zombies, ghosts and witches were just some of the spooky sights to be seen at Bowhill for its weekend of Halloween events on Friday and Saturday. More than 100 competitors crossed the finish line in fancy dress for the estate’s one mile and 5k fun run, with more than 250 families and visitors attending events. Family-friendly ghost walks took place across both days as estate staff led tours through the eerie woods, exploring some of the ghouls from Bowhill’s past.

Helen Currie, house and events manager at the estate, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many families across our two days of Halloween themed events.

“The array of fun and frightening costumes from our zombie jog participants was great to see and the ghost walks were an excellent opportunity to embrace the spooky spirit of Halloween.”