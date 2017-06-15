Ian takes over as chairman

Ian Turnbull has taken over as Hawick Community Council’s chairman following the shock resignation of Marion Short last month.

The 62-year-old was elected by fellow members at an emergency meeting held last month and will act as chairman on an interim basis until July’s annual general meeting, when all office-bearers will be up for re-election.

Having been a member of the community council since 2014, Mr Turnbull has been involved in its Wilton Lodge Park regeneration group and Wilton Cemetery sub-committee.

The father of three is also well known in the town for previously working as a police constable for 30 years, 19 of them in Hawick.

He retired in 2005 and became a driving instructor, a job he held until last December.

Mr Turnbull, of Elm Grove, Hawick, told us: “While I am saddened by the sudden departure of Marion, who has been a great inspiration and driving force in the community council for the past six years, I respect her decision.

“Things must move on, and I am very proud that my peers have chosen me to be their new chair.

“Things are still at an early stage, and it has been very busy lately with the common riding celebrations.

“Having been also elected as a baillie of the provost council, I have had the opportunity to see our common riding from a different view point”.

He also said he has “not yet had time to fully digest what the role will hold for the future, and his main priority in the short term, he said, is simply to keep already-well-established projects going forward.”

Hawick and Hermitage councillor Watson McAteer, also the town’s honorary provost and a fellow retired police officer, said: “I am delighted to see Ian Turnbull appointed as chair of Hawick Community Council.

“He is very passionate about our town, and I know he will work well with his community council colleagues and with elected members.”

The community council is still seeking to fill three roles to make up its full membership of 15 and is appealing to younger Teries to give it a go.

Ian added:“It would be a great thing for teenagers in fifth and sixth years of the high school to be able to say on their CVs that they have been actively involved in the community.”

The council’s next meeting and AGM will be held at the town hall on Monday, July 22.

If interested in joining, email Hawickcc@gmail.com