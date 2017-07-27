‘I couldn’t have done any of it without you all’

Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Kieran Riddell has performed his role immaculately over the course of the summer festival season – and continues to do so. However, in this week’s Wee Paper, he has asked if he can thank all those who have helped him in his impeccable service. Over to you, Kieran!

Firstly, I’d like to say I have had the most amazing time over the last few months, But none of this could have been done without the many people who have supported me.

● The Selkirk Common Riding Trust, which appointed me back in April.

● My attendants who were always there to help in any way.

● Sheila and Moira for making all the rosettes.

● My Burleymen, who were always there for a word of advice.

● My family, who always had words of encouragement,

● The burgh officers, who do so much behind the scenes, but without them I wouldn’t have been able to do half of my duties.

● Special thanks must go to all the stewards, who without their help we wouldn’t be able to have a Common Riding.

● And to my girlfriend, Nicola Stillie, who has helped with everything, from giving lifts to just the odd cuddles and telling me it will be alright.

But through this all, the most humbling and biggest help was from the people of Selkirk and neighbouring towns who have supported me, the people who wished me luck and the people, who gave me gifts and cards ... I thank you all.

I just don’t know how to express my appreciation, I’d just like to thank you all so much.

Kieran W Riddell

Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearer, 2017