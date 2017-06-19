Hunt for missing 14-year-old Selkirk girl

Police are appealing for information about a 14-year-old girl from Selkirk who has gone missing.

Demi-Lee Hardie was in the Kilearn Street area of Maryhill to visit a relative on Wednesday morning to visit a relative, but when her lift arrived to collect her at 6pm she failed to appear.

She is white, 5ft tall and slim, with blue eyes and long dyed red hair.

When last seen she was wearing black ripped jeans, salmon coloured suede jacket, pink trainers and had a silver Pandora ring.

Sergeant Ashley Gemmel from Maryhill Police Office, said: “Demi-Lee is originally from Glasgow but moved to Selkirk last year.

“She has been missing before, usually returning after a few days, and tends to frequent the Castlemilk area when she is in Glasgow.

“Officers have been in contact with family and friends, who are concerned as to her whereabouts, and have been making enquiries with them.

“Although we understand she may be staying with friends and that she may not wish to contact her family or police, she is only 14-years-old so and we need to trace her to make sure she is ok.

“I would advise Demi-Lee to get in contact with family or the police to let people know she is safe and well.

“If you have seen her, or know where she is, then please contact officers at Maryhill Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 3536/14/17.”