Houses planned near Peebles

Five new houses and garages could be built at land north of the former Glenormiston Farm steading, Innerleithen.

Peebles-based Glenormiston Estates has submitted plans to Scottish Borders Council for four-bedroom houses to be built at the site which was granted permission for four properties in 2015.

The former steading is currently being converted into seven homes.

A design statement supporting the application said that “the amendments to the scheme previously approved are entirely market driven”, claiming that the newly proposed houses are in high demand.

It added that the design is: “compatible with, and respects the character of the surrounding area.”