Horseplay draws crowds to Kelso

Scaled-down versions of Falkirk’s Kelpies, the biggest equine sculptures in the world, returned to Kelso at the weekend, prompting visitors galore to hoof it along to the town centre to check them out.

The four-day visit was arranged to coincide with this year’s Floors Castle International Horse Trials and marked a welcome return for the 3m-high miniature models of Glaswegian sculptor Andy Scott’s 30m-tall structural steel artwork depicting two horses’ heads.

James Johnstone lifts his neice Chloe McHarg up to the miniature Kelpies in Kelso Square.

Kelso town provost Dean Weatherston said: “Kelso was very fortunate to have the Kelpie maquettes for their second visit to our beautiful square.

“It was a great weekend, and with the Floors Castle International Horse Trials and the country-and-western festival at Springwood, crowds were drawn into the town centre.

“It was fantastic to see everyone getting their photos taken, including this year’s Kelso Laddie, who was seen feeding them apples on Friday night.”

Any budding or professional photographers who visited the exhibit over the weekend are invited to submit their pictures to VisitKelso’s Kelpie photograph competition, the top prize being having their snap professionally framed by Focal Point Furniture.

Jake and Ben Tyson from Jedburgh with the Kelspie Maquettes in Kelso Square.

Extra entertainment over the weekend included M-Pulsive Dance School’s performce of 630 Miles, a dance it entered for an international festival held in France earlier this year.

Kelso Laddie Craig Logan with his right and left-hand men Ian Whellans and Fraser Hastie.