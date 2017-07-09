Home is where hearts are for Newtown councillors

Community councillors in Newtown have put their hearts into giving the village’s signage a rebranding, and now they’re appealing for new recruits to help them keep up the good work.

Newtown and Eildon Community Council is almost a third short of its full membership of 10 following the election of chairperson Elaine Thornton-Nicol to represent Selkirkshire on Scottish Borders Council in May and the death of councillor Frances Mayes in April.

“The upshot is that we need to co-opt three new members to bring our number up to the full complement of 10,” said new chairperson Daryl du Bois.

“We’d love to hear from any resident willing to give up some time to help improve the quality of life in our two villages.

“We’re involved in many projects which are making a difference, and we want to keep that momentum going and raise our profile with new blood and new ideas.”

Among the most recent initiatives overseen by the community council was the replacement of 27 street signs with new ones featuring a crest designed by resident Douglas Robb and a logo saying ‘heart of the Borders.

“This augments the wonderful work of our Newtown in Bloom group and the villagers who give so generously to support our community projects,” said Mrs Dubois.

“We work in partnership with Scottish Borders Council and other parties, and over the past three years, we’ve been awarded £15,500 in small scheme grants from the council.”

Other recent projects include the formation of the Dog Friendly Newtown group, led by community councillor Veronica Lenartowicz, to tackle dog-fouling by encouraging responsible pet ownership and the refurbishment of Newtown Community Wing, the former Sprouston Road primary school now used by various groups and offering a sports hall and kitchen facilities.

The community council meets there on the last Tuesday of the month, and its next meeting is on July 25 at 7pm.

“Anyone interested in serving on the community council is most welcome to come along,” added Mrs du Bois.