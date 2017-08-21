Historic tours for Edgerston SWI

Edgerston SWI members and friends pictured at Thirlestane Castle for a guided tour of the property, home of the Maitland family and dukes of Lauderdale.

The group were particularly taken with the collection of historic toys.

On another trip, members visited the National Museum in Edinburgh after a rail journey from Tweedbank.

They were met by Dr Fraser Hunter, principal curator for Iron Age and Roman collections. The group asked him to point out and discuss the artefacts on display that originated from an archaeological dig at Camphouse, Edgerston, during the 1920s.

They viewed a terret (a rein ring from a chariot yoke), three strap fasteners and three glass bangles. These are on display in three separate cabinets in the - 1 Level of the Museum.

The talk and discussion helped members understand the lifestyle of the people who lived there more than 2,000 years ago.

Many other finds of this dig are in storage at the Granton branch of the Museum, to which members have been invited for a second select viewing.

This week, Edgerston members were due to visit the Johnsons (of Elgin) Mill, Hawick, for coffee, a tour and lunch.

The next Edgerston SWI meeting is in the village hall on Wednesday, September 13, at 2pm, featuring a talk by Tom Bolam-Peel on Tanzania.