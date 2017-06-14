Here’s your Yetholm Festival Week timetable

With one down and 10 to go, towns across the Borders are set to get well and truly into the common riding spirit over the coming weeks.

Over the next six weeks, each will stage its own ceremonies, rideouts and celebrations steeped in traditions dating back centuries – and this weekend sees the turn of Yetholm.

Its festival week got under way last Friday, and tonight Bari Gadgi Joseph Mallen and Bari Manushi Amberlie Allan will lead its main rideout to Stob Stanes. The cavalcade leaves the village at 5.30pm and arrives back at Kirk Yetholm Village Green around 8.45pm.

Events continue on Thursday with a village lunch at 1pm and a bingo night at 7pm, both in the Wauchope Hall.

Friday sees bowling for all in the Wauchope Hall at 7pm and a ladies darts match in the Plough Hotel at 7.30pm.

Saturday’s family fun day begins at noon with a duck and boat race at the Bowmont, followed by children’s sports, family entertainment and a barbecue at the park. The festival dance starts at 7pm in the Wauchope Hall with music from The Chain Gang.