Here’s your Morebattle Festival Week timetable

This year’s Morebattle Festival Week gets underway with an official opening this Saturday.

Games Queen Tilly Bourne from Morebattle Mains was sashed last Sunday in Morebattle Parish Church ahead of the village’s big week ahead.

Games Queen Tilly Bourne of Morebattle Mains with last year's Games Queen Lucy Thomson.

And now villagers are preparing to kick off the week proper starting with a parade through the village led by the Games Queen and her piper on Saturday. The parade congregates at Toongate at 1pm and will be followed by the five-s-side football tournament, races and games at the school playing fields.

On Sunday there’s the derby afternoon and children’s treasure hunt in the Templehall Hotel from 2pm.

Monday sees the coffee afternoon in the village hall from 2pm, followed by family bingo at the Templehall Hotel at 6.30pm.

On Tuesday the Morebattle Camera Club opens it exhibition in the Village Institute 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm. There’s also a pool competition in the Templehall at 7.30pm.

Whist and dominoes are in the Village Hall from 7pm on Wednesday.

Next Thursday sees the chidren’s egg hunt and teddy bear picnic for under-sixes and a treasure hunt for 6-12 years, both in the playing fields from 2.30pm. A pet show follows there at 6.30pm.

On Friday there’s the fancy dress in the playing fields with judging at 6.30pm, a parade through the village at 7pm and a family disco in the Templehall Hotel from 7.30pm.

The presentation of cups and the announcement of the annual scarecrow competition winners will also be made.

The week comes to a close next Sunday with the Morebattle Games being held at Morebattle Tofts from 1.30pm.