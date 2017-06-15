Here’s your Melrose Festival timetable

It will be all eyes on Melrosian elect Russell Mackay as the town’s festivities begin this Sunday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the war memorial at 10.45am.

That will be followed by the kirkin’ of the Melrosian in the parish church at 11am and football and netball competitions at Gibson Park at 1.30pm.

The Melrose Festival Queen Ilona Cockburn with her court.

On Monday, a rideout leaves the Greenyards Triangle at 6pm. The day’s concluding ceremonies take place in Market Square at 9.30pm.

On Tuesday, there is a fancy-dress parade assembling at 6.15pm in Gibson Park, with a disco in Melrose RFC clubrooms afterwards, then on Wednesday, the cycle ride leaves Gibson Park at 6.30pm and arrives for a family barbecue at Annay Road at 8pm.

Thursday sees the ceremonies start at 7pm, with the installation of the Melrosian and crowning of the festival queen in Melrose Abbey, or in the parish church if wet.

The next day, the Melrosian visits care homes, schools, nurseries and hospitals, followed by a ball at Annay Road Rugby Ground at 8pm.

The festival concludes on Saturday. A tour of ceremonies begins in Market Square at 8.50am, with visits to Newstead, Trimontium, Gattonside, Abbotsford, Darnick Tower and then the abbey.

The sports start in Gibson Park at 2.30pm, and Melrose and District Pipe Band will play in Market Square at 7pm, followed by a festival dinner in Melrose Rugby Club at 8pm.