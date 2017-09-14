Heart of Hawick makes room for magic, myth and music

Witchcraft, wights, myths and authenticity are the surreal subjects being covered during a special seminar at Heart of Hawick this weekend.

A highlight event in this year’s Borders Heritage Festival gathering is aimed at exploring myths and stories of the Scottish Borders and how they have endured, are documented and are presented today and throughout history.

The mini conference takes place on Saturday (9.30am-4pm) and includes presentations by:

Dr Simon White, Reader in Romantic and Nineteenth-Century Literature at Oxford Brookes University, talking about the ways in which everyone can get involved in his Historypin digital project, mappingmagic.org. The project aims to map stories of magical belief and practice in history, literature and folklore, from the beginnings of human history right up to the present day.

Dr David Welsh, retired lecturer at Northumbria University, on ‘The Seventeenth Century Witch Hunt in the Parishes of Kelso and Sprouston - What the Surviving Kirk Session Records Tell Us’.

Isabel Gordon ‘The Scholar the Wizard and the Seer, 13th century Borders through the lives of Duns Scotus, Michael Scott and Thomas the Rhymer’.

Tom Routledge describing his Borders family history research and how that has now, and intriguingly, been added to the list of Reiver families.

Matt Seattle - a musician since his teens, Matt’s focus for the last 26 years has been on researching, reviving and renewing the Border piping tradition. He plays in two bands, has made several CDs and has published extensively on the revival of interest in Border piping. He will play some suitable tunes on Border pipes, notably ‘Thomas the Rhymer’, as well as some other iconic Border ballad melodies and other tunes relevant to the theme.

Tickets £9, including refreshments and light lunch available from www.borderevents.com.