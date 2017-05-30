Vomiting bug at Kelso hospital

Kelso Community Hospital is currently closed to admissions due to a number of patients experiencing gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms consistent with viral gastroenteritis.

The general advice is to stay away from any hospital ward if you or anyone in your family has experienced symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the past 48 hours.

Visitors to Kelso Community Hospital are strongly discouraged at this time.

Joint director of public health, Dr Tim Patterson, said: “Viral gastroenteritis is very infectious and spreads quickly between people. This is why outbreaks happen in hospitals where a number of people are sharing facilities.

“However it doesn’t just occur in hospitals, and can start abruptly and spread quickly through communities.”

He added: “Action by patients, visitors and staff can help support us to deliver safe patient care and minimise the impact of a potential outbreak, and we are urging visitors to comply with any instructions you are given by staff or you see on signs at the entrances to wards. This is vital to protect yourselves and your loved ones from catching this unpleasant virus, particularly as your friends or family members currently in hospital may be more vulnerable to the virus than usual.”

For further updates please visit www.nhsborders.scot.nhs.uk.