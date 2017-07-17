The Health Lottery is coming to the Borders

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in South West Scotland during the week beginning Sunday, July 16 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is South West Scotland’s HealthEngage Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in October 2011 HealthEngage CIC has raised over £1.5 million for community groups in the area, with more than £90 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthEngage CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Projects supported have included Lightburn Elderly Association Project, which delivers lifelong learning opportunities, such as computer classes to older people, and Coalburn Miners’ Welfare Charitable Society, which provides a range of training courses allowing members to gain skills to get them into employment, prevent feelings of isolation and encourage community cohesion.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Youth Sport Trust and Royal Voluntary Service, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthEngage CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country

Tickets are just £1 and there is a top prize of up to £100,000.

