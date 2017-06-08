Pharmaceutical firm boss applauds expansion work

Galashiels-based pharmaceutical company, Kyowa Kirin International (KKI) welcomed the firm’s chief executive last month as he undertook an inspection of its head office extension.

Nobuo Hanai, the president and CEO of KKI’s parent company, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, spoke with staff and received a progress update on the expansion work at the firm’s head office in Galabank Business Park.

The specialist company, formerly known as ProStrakan, has taken a 10 year lease on the 10,000 square feet building next to its existing premises to create a combined total footprint of 35,5000 square feet, which is an increase of 40% over its existing building in which almost 150 staff are based.

Work on the extension, which will create room for more than 50 new staff, is expected to be completed by Autumn this year.

Mr Hanai was on an annual visit to Galashiels.

He said: “This opportunity was very important for me to have an interaction with our people in KKI and I am very pleased that they are making every effort to develop KKI’s business through the expansion of its headquarters office.”

Mr Hanai was shown around the facility by Dr Tom Stratford, KKI’s CEO; and the firm’s office manager Lucy Alkin-Young who is project managing the build.

Mr Stratford, said: “We are proud of what the team at KKI has achieved as part of the Kyowa Hakko Kirin group of companies and we are delighted that Dr Hanai has gone to such trouble to visit us here in Scotland.

“Construction work for our new headquarters facility is well under way and, as we continue to grow the KKI business, will provide welcome additional accommodation for our growing team here in Galashiels.”

More than 50 new jobs will be created in Galashiels over the next five years. The company, reported a record turnover of £251m for 2016 - growth of 13% over the previous year’s revenues of £222m. Kyowa Kirin International (KKI) has taken out a 10 year lease on the 10,000 square feet building beside its existing headquarters and has gained planning permission to build a link building between the two.

ProStrakan was taken over by the Japanese firm Kyowa Hakko Kirin in 2011 and rebranded as part of a move to become a global speciality pharmaceutical company. KHK’s western pharmaceutical subsidiaries, including specialist divisions employing another 350 people outwith the Borders, also came under the Kyowa Kirin name, and since the takeover 20 new staff,including several qualified medics, have joined its Galashiels workforce.