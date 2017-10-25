Norovirus cases improving, says hospital director

Staff at Borders General Hospital in Melrose say they are getting on top of the latest norovirus outbreak, but have warned people to stay away if they have symptoms.

Last week, we reported that wards 4, 5, 9, 10 and the medical assessment unit at the Melrose hospital were all affected.

While there are new cases in Kelso and Hawick community hospitals, it is believed that the outbreak is slowing.

Claire Pearce, director of nursing, midwifery and acute service, said: “There are still confirmed cases of norovirus in wards at Borders General Hospital, Kelso and Hawick Community Hospitals, however the situation is improving.

“Please remember, the advice is always to stay away from any hospital ward if you or anyone in your family has experienced symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the past 48 hours.

“Thank you for your co-operation”.

For updates, visit www.nhsborders.scot.nhs.uk.