Melrose ambulance crews ‘deliver above and beyond’

The ambulance station at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose scooped two awards at the Scottish Health Awards, held last Thursday (November 2) at the Corn Exchange in Edinburgh.

The entire team at the station – which comprises of 15 paramedics, two paramedic team leaders, six technicians, six specialist paramedics, eight ambulance care assistants, one leading ambulance care assistant and one cleaner, won the top team award.

This award recognises a group of health professionals who work effectively together to deliver the highest possible level of care for people in Scotland.

And the work of the specialist paramedic team was recognised by the granting of the integrated care for older people award, which is given to an individual, group or team who provide vital co-ordinated healthcare and support to enable older people to live safely at home and be as independent as possible.

They were nominated due to the motivation and enthusiasm they have shown in their work on a local frail elderly project, and their commitment to co-producing improved ambulance care in the Borders.

Lewis Campbell, Scottish Ambulance Service east regional director, said: “It is fantastic to see both the specialist paramedic team from Melrose and Melrose station itself being recognised for the work they do to keep people safe and deliver a high level of patient-centred care throughout the Scottish Borders.”

And Pauline Howie, Scottish Ambulance Service chief executive said: “I am delighted to see a broad cross-section of the service recognised at the Scottish Health Awards this year.

“The delivery of high-quality clinical care by our staff and volunteers is right at the heart of what we do.

“The fact that we are saving more lives than ever before, treating more patients at home where they want to be cared for, and improving staff experience, in the context of rising demand and patient expectations, is testament to the

care, compassion and dedication of all our staff and volunteers.”

A spokeswoman for the awards ceremony said: “Both teams have been praised for fully embracing their projects, whilst continuing to work as full time paramedics, and delivering significant results by changing working practices and attitudes to caring for the elderly population in their community.

“They consistently deliver above and beyond what is asked or expected of them.”