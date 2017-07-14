Mark’s marathon effort for Margaret Kerr Unit

A Duns man has raised £3,200 for the Margaret Kerr Unit by cycling from Duns Golf Club to the BGH and then running back again - a total of 48 miles!

Mark Baxter, who now lives in Tayport, recently handed over a cheque to the Margaret Kerr Unit for £3,200.

His motivation for taking on this gruelling challenge was to give something back to the Margaret Kerr Unit who provided excellent care for his close family friend Ian ‘Frenchie’ Clark and his Mum Rae before they both sadly lost their battles to cancer last March and May, only nine weeks apart.

This was a massive physical challenge but Mark was helped along the way by some friends who cycled and ran along with him.

He would like to say a massive thank you to all the cyclists and runners who managed to keep him going when things began to get tough. Thanks also go to his to his Colin and Eric Robertson for marshalling the journey, Kirsty Inkpen and Duns Golf Club for providing banners and hospitality afterwards, and to everyone who donated money.

Mark is pictured with some of his friends and family handing over the cheque to the Margaret Kerr Unit.