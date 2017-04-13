‘Fantastic turnout’ as centre pedals for charity

A Kelso fitness centre has raised more than £1,360 in a charity spinathon, marking the centre’s 20th anniversary.

More than 100 people turned out at Abbey Fitness Centre, Abbotsford Court, to take part in the 12-hour spinathon on Friday, March 24.

Instructors Hayley Law and Leanne Ewart.

The event was organised by long-term member Marie Mackechnie and owner Stuart McMahon in aid of Comic Relief.

Five instructors dedicated their own time to run 12 hourly classes at the centre where a raffle, with prizes donated from around 20 local businesses, as well as a bake sale also took place.

48-year-old Marie, of Kelso, has been a member of the club for 12 years. She said that the volunteers chose to raise funds for Comic Relief because “It is a wonderful, worthwhile charity which helps people at home and abroad”.

She added: “We like the fact they help a wide array of causes from domestic abuse to helping those less fortunate to improve their daily lives, rather than focus on one particular issue.

“It was a fantastic turnout as it was a working day. This meant that there were fewer earlier on but the sessions got steadily busier and later there was even a reserve list for some of the slots.

“The individual who probably took part the most was Leanne Ewart who led several of the classes as well as participated when she was not the instructor.

“The key challenge was to keep going. You could also say keeping a straight face due to the antics of some. One Instructor, Kev Welsh, turned up in full mountain bike kit including full-face helmet and goggles. He also had participants off the bikes and doing mini-challenges during the session.

“This is Abbey Fitness’s 20th year of opening so it is a good year to give something back.”