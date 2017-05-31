Deadline for care contracts

A deadline of June 20 has been set for care providers who wish to tender for contracts which are currently being fulfilled by Border Caring Services (BCS).

As we reported in The Southern on May 18, the charity is to cease and its 112 client contracts were sent back to Scottish Borders Council (SBC) to be retendered.

A spokesperson for SBC said: “We are continuing with the process to source a replacement provider for Border Caring Services.

A tender has been issued to providers already contracted with the Council with a closing date of 20 June. All submissions received will then be evaluated with our aim being to make an award as soon as possible. Clients will continue to receive a service from Border Caring Services until we have awarded a contract.”