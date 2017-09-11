Choir serenades recovering member

Langlee Community Choir took a break during the Langlee Carnival (see pages 10 and 11) to “flash mob” one of its number who is recovering from major surgery.

Wheelchair user Tony Brown, who has been housebound for several months as he convalesces, was delighted to be treated to a choral performance outside his Croft Street home.

The Langlee Community Choir singing out side the home of Tony Brown who is a member of the choir and who has been in hospital for a year

“I had no idea that this was planned so it was a complete surprise and it really did cheer me up,” said Tony.

Tony is also a member of Galashiels Community Council – whose chairwoman Judith Cleghorn organised the surprise.

Judith told The Southern: “Tony was so delighted, but I do believe he’s going to kill me!

“It was so lovely and it was fantastic for the choir to do this for him.”