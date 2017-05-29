Celebrating carers in the Borders

The vital contribution made by the UK’s 6.5million carers is celebrated at a local event next month, marking Carers’ Week (June 12-18).

On Wednesday June 14, at Waverley Castle Hotel in Melrose, Borders Voluntary Care Voice and Borders Carers Centre commend all those who look after family or friends for no recompense.

Jenny Smith, chief officer of Borders Voluntary Care Voice, said: “During Carers Week, we organise an event to celebrate the contribution of carers in the Borders and give them a day away from their caring role.

“This year, the celebration will include discussions about carers’ priorities, a hot lunch, a chance to meet other carers, and the opportunity to find out about the support available from local organisations.”

Lynn Gallacher, manager of Borders Carers Centre, added: “We want to make sure carers feel properly valued and supported.”

Spaces are limited and booking is essential for the event.

Family carers who would like to come along can call 01896 757290 or sign up online at https://borderscarersweek.eventbrite.co.uk