Care board ‘too old to carry on’

A service provider caring for more than 100 elderly clients is to close as its board says it is too old and too ill to carry on.

Border Caring Services (BCS), a Selkirk-based charity, is to fold after providing home care and support services in the Borders for over 20 years.

Its board – consisting of founder Val Robson, her husband Colin McNab, Selkirkshire councillor Gordon Edgar and Jedburgh’s Jim Thomson – says it has been unable to attract new members, so it has decided to close the business.

That is not a popular decision, though, especially among clients and employees of BCS.

One of its 112 clients, Carol Douglas, of Thornfield Avenue, Selkirk, contacted us to say: “This is shattering news.

“BCS is a terrific company, far superior to others. Nothing is a problem to them.

“The carers are so nice. I really don’t know what is going to happen.”

An employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told us they had just been informed yesterday of the board’s decision, adding: “We are very p****d off about how it has happened.

“There will be a backlash with this as there is literally no financial reason for the company to close.

“As for the board not finding any new members, they haven’t really tried very hard, in my opinion.”

Mr Edgar told the Southern: “We are stopping providing the caring service as we have found difficulty in attracting new board members, and the ones we have are aged, with health issues.

“The client contracts will be transferred back to Scottish Borders Council, and the staff will get the chance to transfer to another service provider, so hopefully there will be continuity of care for the clients.

“We did try our best to bring in new members, with adverts in local newspapers, but have had little or no response.

“The client contracts will be taken over by whoever SBC decides to be the best contractor for the job.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Borders Council said: “We are currently in the process of sourcing a replacement for Border Caring Services.

“We would like to thank them for the high quality care at home support service they have been providing to clients in the Peebles, Galashiels, Selkirk and Hawick areas and respect their reasons for no longer being able to do so.

“They have agreed to continue supporting clients until the new provider has been appointed. We will then work with both organisations to ensure the transition is carried out with minimum impact to clients and ensure they receive the high quality homecare service they are used to.

“Staff are being kept fully updated throughout the process, with the intention being that they will transfer across to the new provider.”