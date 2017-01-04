Borderers urged to boost their immunity

With many people suffering from flu-like symptoms over the festive period, at-risk Borderers are being urged to protect themselves.

NHS Borders has reminded everyone who is eligible for the annual flu vaccine, to make sure they make use of it.

Those who are at risk can be hit harder with the virus and can suffer further complications, so shielding themselves with the vaccine is heartily recommended.

Joint director of public health, Dr Tim Patterson, said: “Vaccination is needed every year because the virus changes constantly and you immunity reduces over time.”

Contact NHS Inform on 0800 224488 for more information.