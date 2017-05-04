Health staff named as best in the country

Staff at NHS Borders have had their efforts recognised at a national awards ceremony held in Edinburgh.

The Borders General Hospital’s pharmacy team was named as the best in the country, taking home a prize sponsored by Daiichi Sankyo, at this year’s Scottish Pharmacist Awards.

On behalf of the six-strong Melrose team, Cathryn Park, Lynne Taylor, Lyndsey Cross and Louise Henderson attended the eighth annual awards ceremony at Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

More than 450 people turned out for the ceremony.

Alison Wilson, director of pharmacy at NHS Borders, said: “It was really great for the team to be recognised in this way. They have all worked really hard over the last few years to change and improve the service they provide, and this well-deserved award reflects that.”

NHS Borders communications assistant Sam Laurie is also a prize-winner.

The 28-year-old, of Galashiels, picked up a young achiever accolade at this year’s NHS Scotland Communications Awards, held at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

She said: “Communications and PR have always been a passion of mine, and one that I am now fortunate enough to do every day as a career.

“It is always nice to hear all the great work that people are doing in the industry and even nicer to be recognised.”