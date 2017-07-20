Hawick volunteers in running for £10,000 prize

Hawick Volunteer Flood Group is in the running for £10,000 national prize.

The group has been nominated for FloodRe’s 2017 Local Heroes award, potentially bringing with it a cash windfall.

The accolade, organised by flood insurance specialist FloodRe and supported by NFU Mutual and Covea Insurance, goes to an individual or group proven to have shown leadership and resilience in their flood relief efforts and worthy of national recognition.

The top prize will provide support for their ongoing efforts in the local community.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont is calling for constituents to nominate any group or individual they deem to have made a difference in their local community as their local heroes.

The MP has nominated Hawick Volunteer Flood Group as, for the past decade, it has provided invaluable support to residents and businesses, particularly during the severe flooding at the end of 2015.

The nomination has been welcomed by flood group co-ordinator Stuart Marshall, also a councillor for Hawick and Denholm, and he says that if successful, the funding would go a long way to securing the organisation’s future until the town’s forthcoming £41m river defences are completed.

Mr Lamont said: “There are lots of examples of individuals and groups going above and beyond the call of duty in response to flooding in the Borders, so I would encourage people to nominate their local hero.

“When I heard about this award, Hawick Volunteer Flood Group immediately sprung to mind.

“Their efforts over the past few years and response to major flooding events, most notably in December 2015, would make them a very deserving winner.

“If anyone agrees with me, I’d encourage them to put a nomination in as well.

“The flood group in Hawick is made up of ordinary folk who give up their time for the safety of others.

“They leapt out of their beds at ungodly hours to help residents and provided invaluable notice to homes and businesses.

“In the rain and bad weather, they are to be found monitoring the river levels of the Teviot and Slitrig, which flow through Hawick.

“Their quick work in December 2015 helped immensely with the evacuation of more than 600 residents and avoid any tragic loss of life.

“They are truly national heroes who have made a huge difference in Hawick.”

Mr Marshall said: “It was great news to learn this week that John Lamont has nominated Hawick Volunteer Flood Group for such an award.

“John has been a great supporter of the flood group and has seen first hand the excellent work that the volunteers carry out on behalf of their community.”

More information on the award can be found at www.floodre.co.uk/localheroes

Entries close on Monday, September 18, when nominations will be collected, and the judging process will then begin.

The shortlisted nominees will be notified by Friday, October 6, and will be invited to a national awards ceremony.