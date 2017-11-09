Hawick swimming pool to shut for seven weeks for revamp

The swimming pool at Hawick’s Teviotdale Leisure Centre will be closed for up to seven weeks from the end of this month to allow a £263,000 revamp to get under way.

The pool and leisure facilities at the Mansfield Road complex, opened in 1982, are being given a major makeover sure to prove a splash hit with swimmers.

And from Monday, November 27, the pool will be shut for around a month and a half to enable the first phase of redevelopment work to take place.

That includes reopening the once-popular water flume nine years after it was shut to cut costs.

It also includes fitting new play features at the pool and carrying out engineering works in the centre’s plant room.

Throughout that first phase of works, expected to continue until mid-January, the rest of Teviotdale Leisure Centre will remain open.

Ewan Jackson, chief executive of Live Borders, the trust in charge of running the centre, said: “The people of Hawick are very proud of the flume, which was built by public fundraising, and this will be a fantastic attraction to bring back to the town.

“We’ve worked with a range of specialists and consultants to make sure we overcome the issues that forced the flume’s closure in 2008.”

The second phase of redevelopment work is scheduled to follow on from the first in mid or late January and will include the creation of a larger soft-play area, new exercise studio and new reception area.

Plans are also afoot to upgrade the centre’s cafe.

Mr Jackson added: “We are delighted that the project to refurbish the Teviotdale Leisure Centre is under way.

“The centre will be a destination for all the family with the reopened flume, a larger and improved soft-play area, some smaller play features in the pool, the upgraded cafe area and a welcoming reception area.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding while we complete this exciting work.”

Accessibility to the centre, opened in 1982, will also be upgraded during the redevelopment.