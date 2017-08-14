Hawick supermarket shoppers elect to back cancer charity

Marie Curie Cancer Care’s Hawick fund-raising group has been adopted as charity of the year by the local Sainsbury’s branch after customers voted for it in the store or online.

Since 2009, the supermarket giant’s outlets have each selected a charity of the year to partner with, to date raising more than £13m for good causes.

Local MP and MSP, John Lamont and Rachael Hamilton, joined Marie Curie fund-raisers to collect money at the Hawick store last weekend – the total was £730.29.

Anne Adams, from the Hawick fund-raising group, said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind these last three weeks for us. During that time we found out that we had been voted by the shoppers at Sainsbury’s Hawick to be the chosen charity of the year for the branch. We were all amazed and humbled to have been chosen.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for Marie Curie as the Sainsbury’s Hawick branch charity. Thank you to the management and staff for all your help – we look forward to working with you all in the coming year. Thank you to our volunteers who helped with the collection over the weekend – as always, you give of your time so willingly.

Mr Lamont commented: “Hawick’s Marie Curie team are extremely hard working and are a very worthy nomination of charity of the year for Hawick’s Sainsbury’s. I was delighted to do my bit to help collect money for this fantastic cause and spread the word about the important work the charity does.”

Mrs Hamilton added: “Every bit of fund-raising helps provide care for those who are terminally ill in the Borders and beyond, and the Hawick team were so pleased to have been voted as the charity of the year.

“The local Hawick branch received plenty of donations from local shoppers for Marie Curie and we spoke to lots of people about how this wonderful charity can benefit people right across the Borders.”

The group has also organised a film fund-raiser at the Heart of Hawick on Saturday, September 23. The movie is Dirty Dancing – tickets (£10, including a glass of wine or soft drink).

And on Saturday, October 14, the group is staging a coffee morning in Trinity Church Hall, Hawick.

z The photograph shows the two politicians with members of the fund-raising group and Sainsbury’s Hawick staff.