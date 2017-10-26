Hawick’s new Aldi store holding recruitment day

A recruitment day for staff needed at the new Aldi store about to open in Hawick is to be staged next week.

Building work on the £5m supermarket, in Commercial Road, is nearing completion, and it is expected to open early next year.

Now its bosses are on the lookout for staff, and a recuitment day has been organised for next Wednesday at Hawick Town Hall, from 10am to 5pm.

A spokesperson for the German-based chain said: “We are currently recruiting for a variety of roles at our Aldi store in Hawick.

“If you are looking for a fantastic salary, flexible contracts and the chance to be part of a close-knit team, come along to our recruitment event to meet our managers and find our more about the role. Don’t forget to bring your CV with full contact details.”

The majority of the external structural work at the former Wilton Mill site is now complete.

The store is one of eight new Aldi supermarkets being built in Scotland, bringing the total number nationwide up to 72.

The spokesperson added: “We are very excited about coming to Hawick. The Aldi brand is very popular with Borders customers already.

“There is no doubt that Aldi is growing in popularity across the UK, and Scotland is a significant success story in its own right.”

The new store will bring the number of supermarkets in Hawick up to four, alongside Morrisons, in Mart Street; Sainsbury’s, also in Commercial Road; and Lidl, at nearby Wilton Path.