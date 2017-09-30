Hawick’s Burnfoot Post Office set for move

Hawick’s Burnfoot Post Office looks set for a move.

Plans are being drawn up to shift the post office from 5 Kenilworth Avenue 30 metres along the road to McColl’s Retail Group premises, currently a Co-operative Food store, at Nos 19 to 21.

It is also proposed to increase its opening hours to seven days a week, from 6am to 10pm daily, almost twice the 59 hours a week currently offered.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and other interested parties to give their views on the proposed move during a six-week public consultation.

The proposed move is part of major modernisation programme across the Post Office network designed to “make it easier for customers to do business, through longer opening hours and modern open plan environments”.

Post Office network area manager Kenny Lamont said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. This modernisation is part of a major investment programme.”

The consultation will close on Wednesday, November 8.

Submissions can be made by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk or via the customer helpline on 03457 22 33 44 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.