Hawick’s bright eyed daughters take centre stag

An exhibition dedicated to Hawick’s ‘Lovely Lassies’ is proving a popular draw at Borders Textile Towerhouse.

It explores the roles of the women who take part in Hawick Common Riding, featuring outfits, objects and images of the Cornet’s Lasses, Acting Mothers and Maids of Honour of years gone by. It is hoped that the exhibition will bring back fond memories of Common Ridings past for locals, while giving visitors an insight into the big event.

Shaureen Lammie, Live Borders Museum and Gallery Service, thanked those who donated objects, costume and images for this exhibition which organisers hope will lead to a larger, similar, event next year. Anyone who has any objects that they would like included in the next exhibition should email Shaureen.lammie@liveborders1.org.uk or call on 01450 377615.

The Lovely Lasses exhibition runs until September 10. Monday-Saturday 10am-4.30pm, and Sunday 12-3pm.