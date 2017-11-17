Hawick pub’s toilets setting the bar high, say award judges

A Hawick pub has proved its lavatories are a far cry from bog standard by claiming the highest accolade available at the 2017 Loo of the Year Awards.

The Bourtree has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors, their top grading, for its toilets.

The toilets at the Bourtree pub in Hawick, part of the JD Wetherspoon chain.

The awards, now in their 30th year, are aimed at highlighting and improving the standards of away-from-home toilets, and inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets across the UK, to judge them.

Toilets are graded from bronze up to platinum, with unacceptable toilets not getting any grading at all.

The platinum rating is given only to toilets deemed exceptional on criteria including decor, maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand-washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Kristofor Mooney, manager of the Bourtree Place pub, part of the JD Wetherspoon chain, said: “We are delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times, and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year Awards managing director Mike Bone added: “The toilets at the Bourtree have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pub richly deserves its platinum award, the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”

The Bourtree, opened in 2011 in the old Hawick Conservative Club, built in 1897, is one of three pubs Hertfordshire-based JD Wetherspoon the chain runs in the Borders, the others being the Hunters Hall in Galashiels and the Cross Keys in Peebles.

The former was given a platinum star rating at last year’s Loo of the Year Awards.