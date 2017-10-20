Hawick factory workers act fast to stop storm raising roof

A new knitwear factory in Hawick is all set to open for business by the spring of next year.

Good progress is being made on a two-storey replacement building at Scott and Charters’ plant in Burnfoot.

Scottish Borders Council agreed an application earlier this year from the company, established back in 1955, to build a new factory on land at its existing site in Fairhurst Drive.

Progress has been rapid on the structure, and the company is now advertising for the position of a Shima programmer and manager to coincide with the expansion.

Company sales executive David Chapman revealed that construction workers were able to get the roof completed and securely placed before predicted high winds struck earlier this week.

Mr Chapman also thanked the local community for its “fantastic support” during the building process.

He said: “We are progressing well, and Esh Borders, the construction company who won the contract, managed to complete the roof on Monday, making sure it was well and truly in place before the forecast high winds.

“The foundations for the new factory were completed on time, within eight weeks of the mid-July start date.

“This allowed the steel frame to be erected on schedule during September, which, in turn, has allowed the roofing specialists on site this month.

“The next stage of construction will see the gable walls being clad, followed by the remaining two walls, and then the concrete floor must be laid.

“Once wind- and watertight, the construction and fitting out of the interior can proceed uninterrupted throughout the winter, to allow us to move in during early spring.

“Our neighbours in Fairhurst Drive have been fantastic in their support and enthusiasm for the project and in putting up with the heavy goods deliveries and day-to-day construction noise, and our workforce have also been terrific in managing the production of all our 2017 orders throughout this period of upheaval of phased demolition, allowing us to keep all of our customers happy.”

The company, employing more than 30 members of staff, was taken over by London clothing company WRA, operator of a retail store in London’s Mayfair, in 2015.