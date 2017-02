Nine volunteers from Gala Waterways Group removed cut branches from the north bank of the Gala Water at the Skinworks Cauld, behind B&Q, last Saturday.

Group chairperson Claire Howden said: “Our volunteers have done a wonderful job of improving the view of the weir. We’re very grateful to Scottish Borders Council for providing the skip and for recycling all the cuttings.”

The next work party is on Saturday, March 4 – 01896 753620 or davidjusher@btinternet.com for more details.