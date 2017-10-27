Good Evans: BEM award for Brian

The lord-lieutenant of Roxburgh, Ettrick and Lauderdale, Richard Scott, the Duke of Buccleuch, presented Brian Evans with his British Empire Medal at Scottish Borders Council’s headquarters at Newtown last week.

Mr Evans received the award for his community, voluntary and local service, particularly for the work he has done for Citizens Advice, both locally and nationally in his role as treasurer, and the Roxburgh Landward Benevolent Trust, which he joined as treasurer and later became joint honorary secretary and treasurer of.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “Mr Evans is a highly worthy recipient of the British Empire Medal.

“Not only has he achieved significant financial, legal and operational benefits for both the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Roxburgh Landward Benevolent Trust, his reputation as a calm, conscientious and determined professional has been hugely appreciated.

“His unstinting commitment to the roles he undertakes clearly goes above and beyond what might be expected of him, and the esteem in which he is held is transparently evident as are the results he has been able to achieve.

“I have no doubt that he is an equally-respected member of the St Boswells Parish and I congratulate him on his worthy achievement.”