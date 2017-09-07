Goldwing bikers dazzle Berwick

One of Berwick’s most spectacular shows takes place on Saturday, September 16 when Goldwing motorcycles parade around the town.

The event, in aid of the RNLI Berwick Lifeboat, starts with a static show in the Parade car park at 10am where there will be a tombola, raffle stalls, mobile disco and Goldwing regalia for sale.

In exchange for a small donation, there will also be an opportunity to have your photo taken sitting astride one of the famous Hondas.

The Honda Goldwing is considered to be one of the top touring motorcycles in the world and there will be some prime examples on display this year.

Local bands will play live music from 6pm and later in the evening the main event, a stunning parade of illuminated GoldWings, will ride twice around the town, starting off at 8.30pm.

The route will take the procession over the bridge and back, around the town and will last approximately 30 minutes.

The occasion will be brought to a close by a dazzling firework display which will start at 9.30pm.

This is the Goldwing’s fourth year in Berwick and to date they have raised more than £8000 for the RNLI.

For more information visit www.goldwing-light-parade.co.uk.