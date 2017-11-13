Going bananas at Melrose coffee morning

There was plenty of Fairtrade fun when Melrose Rotarians organised a coffee morning in the Corn Exchange.

Rotarians decided to collaborate with Melrose and District Fairtrade Group to demonstrate commitment to the principles of Fairtrade, and also give practical support to the fact that the town has Fairtrade status. This position was enhanced by the local Co-op donating Fairtrade and other baking ingredients – to the delight of visitors on the day who were treated to a selection of cakes, biscuits and scones.

From left, Dave Potts (Melrose and District Fairtrade Group), Rotarian Cameron Turnbull and John Lamont MP.

Mr Lamont said: “I was happy to attend the busy coffee morning organised by the Melrose Rotary Group, my first as MP for the town.”

The event raised over £425 – an improvement on the previous year.