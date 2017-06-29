Search

Gifts for Galashiels principal Greg

Braw Lad Greg Robertson receives gifts from his neighbours at Annfield Gardens, Galashiels, last Wednesday night.

The town’s festivities reach a climax on Saturday - Gala Day.