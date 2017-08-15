Games week spirit triumphs over rain in Morebattle

Villagers in Morebattle were out in force to support their games queen and enjoy their annual festival and games last week.

The festival started on the last Sunday in July with the sashing of this year’s Games Queen Tilly Bourne, during a service in Morebattle Church and began properly a week later with a grand parade through the village.

Games Queen Tilly Bourne wins the curling competition.

In the week that followed festivities included a family day, pet show, photography exhibition, dominos, whist and boules competitions and culminated with the fancy dress parade and presentation of cups on Friday and Morebattle Games on Saturday.

And despite almost every event falling foul to wet weather, organisers Catherine and John Mabon were pleased with the way all the various events went and the level of support from villagers. New attractions this year included the derby horse racing and a visit from the roaming chippy, for which hardy football supporters sat through the rain for.

Catherine said: “The week went well, considering the weather but everybody that was at family day just got on with things as sunshine as showers were the order of the day.

“The opening ceremony was different with our piper and Tilly leading the parade to the school. For the football fives the rain descended but kept going as the villagers sat it out even although they were wet through waiting for the Roaming Chippy, which was a great success and a new idea.

Morebattle Games Week 2017. Pet show.

“Again on Sunday the treasure hunt round the village took place under wet conditions but this was good and lot of families took part. The Derby horse-racing was also a new event and was great fun.

“The teddy bear picnic youngsters treasure hunt saw sunny weather and was enjoyed by al, as was the pet show at night.

“On Friday night the fancy Dress was well attended despite the weather and the prize giving and family disco were a success.

“John and I would like to thank everybody for their support during the week and Tilly for her input during the week. She carried out her duties well all week always a happy smile – no more so than on games day presenting all the cups at a very successful games.”

Games Queen Tilly Bourne with the winners of the five-a-side football tournament.

Morebattle Festival Week 2017- Full results:

Curling competition- winner – Tilly Bourne and runner-up Morag Thomson.

Football Fives- winners – Eric McNulty, Greg Cessford, Joe Flannigan, Luke Jackson & Sarah Barbour.

Runners-up - Alan Thomson, Graeme Lang, Archie Barbour, Elliot Murray & Grace Cessford.

Piper Alistair Currie and Games Queen Tilly Bourne led the opening parade.

Welly Throwing - girls – Emma Thomson, boys – Archie Barbour, ladies – Pauline McGillivery, gents – Alan Thomson.

Penalty kicks – junior – Archie Barbour, senior – Graeme Lang.

Boules - Danielle McNulty.

Balloons in the car – Jimmy Thomson

Treasure Hunt 1- (“3Ts”) – Lizzie, Alan & Emma Thomson, 2 (O’Mara’s) – Joe, Jen, Logan & Archie O’Mara, 3 (Minions) – Luke, Sasha, Denise & Tim Jackson & Catherine Mabon.

Derby Horseracing – “Neigh Mare” – Alan, Morag, Emma, Lucy & Jenny Thomson.

Supporters brave the rain at the the football tournament.

Camera Club exhibition- Best individual photo – Ewan Dickson.

Best group of photos/trophy winner – Gloria Wilson.

Pool competition winner - Steven Fox, runner-up Tony deLorenzo.

Whist winners ladies - 1 Greta Middlemas, 2 Betty Mallen, 3 Janet Alexander, 4 Jenny Thomson.

Gents- 1 Mary McTaggart, 2 Jock Middlemas, 3 Gil Telfer, 4 Christine.

Dominoes- 1 Annika Schaeli, 2 Grace Cessford, 3 Brenda Burke, Booby Sarah Little.

Teddy bear competition -1 Archie O’Mara (Otter) 2 Alfie Stevens (Horsie), 3 Myles McNulty (Teddy).

Treasure hunt – 1 Iona Bourne, Ellie McBlain, Martin Tomaszkiewicz & Liam Purves; 2 – Tilly Bourne, Orlaith O’Brien, Mathew Little & James Ralston and 3 – Jenny Thomson, Sophie Ralston, Paulena Tomaszkiewicz & Evie Leonard.

Pet show - Waggiest tail - 1 Matthew Little with Skye, 2 Brenda McNulty with Dillon, 3 Alfie Stevens with Susie.

Best trickster - 1 Emma Thomson with Robbie, 2 Matthew Little with Skye, 3 Alfie Stevens with Suzie.

Dog most like owner – 1 Mike Raw with Glen, 2 Rebecca with Milo, 3 Ellie McBlain with Lola.

Pet other than dog- 1 Paulena Tomaszkiewicz with Olaf bearded dragon, 2 Iona Bourne with Larry hamster, 3 Sarena Cook with Elvis the duck.

Morebattle festival champion 2017 – 1 Brenda McNulty with Dillon, 2 Rebecca with Milo, 3 Liam Purves with Cookie the hamster.

Fancy dress- Children 7 & under – 1 Alfie Stevens as Little Boy Blue, 2 Aaron Cleland as Robot, 3= Keira Cleland as Mouse and Maliki O’Brien as Star Wars.

Children 8-16 - 1 Martin Tomaszkiewicz as Star Wars, 2 Liam Purves as policeman, 3 Matthew Little as Dick Turpin.

Childrens groups – 1 Evie Leonard, Elsie & Iona Douglas as Alice in Wonderland, 2 Lillee & Aoife O’Brien as chalk and cheese, 3 Jenny & Lucy Thomson, Orlaith & Niamh O’Brien as The Beatles.

Individual adult- 1 Angela Cook as Chuckie Doll.

Mixed groups- 1 Tamara, Sarena Cook & Shirley Robertson as Morebattle Clowns, 2 The Village Shop as Bonnie Baby Show, 3 Pauline & Paulena as Two P’s in a Pod.

Overall winner of fancy dress cup was Tamara, Sarena Cook & Shirley Robertson as Morebattle Clowns.

Scarecrow competiton (12 Entries)

Shield winner - 1 Scrapcrow (Tin Man) – Jo Knight, 2 Conservation Hamish & Tin Can Annie – Kate Paterson, 3 School Bus – Wideopen House.

Tea hamper winner – Eileen Smart.