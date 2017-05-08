Galashiels veterans mark anniversary

Several veterans of the Second World War marked the 72nd anniversary of the end of the conflict in Europe this week in Galashiels.

Colonel Colin Hogg laid a wreath at the War Memorial on behalf of the Kings Own Scottish Borderers, watched by three men who recently received the French Legion D’Honour medal.

They were John Webster, 97, and George Coltman, 96 – who both served with the 6th Border Battalion of the KOSB, and Adam Kelly MBE, 95, who served in Normandy with the Royal Army Service Corps.

The service included a minute’s silence, during which the Galashiels War Memorial clock struck 11.

Michael Hall, honorary treasurer of the 6th Batallion KOSB, said: “We try to meet up once a year in May and it was good to see the three veterans at the service.

“Afterwards, we held our annual reunion in Quins Restaurant.”

● The Minden Day parade, which commemorates the King’s Own Scottish Borderers’ participation in the Battle of Minden in 1759, takes place in Berwick on July 30, starting at 10am.

The parade includes bands, regular soldiers and veterans, with the salute being taken at the town hall.