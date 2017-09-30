Galashiels school planning 50th birthday celebrations at the double

Former staff and pupils at a Galashiels school are being offered two chances to help it celebrate its 50th anniversary next month.

An invitation has been issued to alumni of St Margaret’s RC Primary School, in Livingstone Place, to help it mark the occasion.

Past pupil John Collins.

“We’d also love to hear from anyone connected with our school who may have photographs, special memories or anecdotes about their time here,” said principal teacher Nicola McLeod.

At 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 17 – exactly 50 years to the day since the school was officially opened – a commemorative mass, led by parish priest Father Kevin Murray, will be celebrated.

A collection of memorabilia will then be the focus of an open afternoon planned for Saturday, October 21.

“We’re extending an invitation to the mass and our open afternoon to anyone who wishes to come along to mark our anniversary,” said Nicola.

“There is a great sense of community spirit and belonging at St Margaret’s, and that is what we want to celebrate.”

The current school replaced one in Stirling Street that had served the Catholic community of Galashiels since 1879.

Notable alumni of St Margaret’s include Hibernian, Celtic and Scotland football legend John Collins and, more recently, former Manchester United recruit and Scottish under-17 internationalist Danny Galbraith.

St Margaret’s currently has 64 pupils on its roll and shares a headteacher with St Joseph’s RC Primary in Selkirk and St Margaret’s RC Primary in Hawick, Moira Robertson.