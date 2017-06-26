Galashiels post office robber jailed for four years

A masked robber jailed for four years today was caught because of the distinctive pair of pink trainers he wore during a violent raid on a Borders post office.

Jordan Renwick put on a scarf to cover his face below his eyes, but his standout footwear was later pointed out to police.

Officers spotted the 24-year-old with the trainers on days before the robbery after looking at closed-circuit TV footage, and he was caught on camera spending cash at a shop later on the day of the raid still wearing them.

Renwick had armed himself with a hammer to stage the robbery at Gala Park Post Office, in Balmoral Place, Galashiels, in the Borders on Sunday, February 12, this year.

During the raid, he repeatedly punched manager Farrukh Sair, 33, and also struck him on the head with a weapon.

Renwick, lived directly opposite the post office and newsagent’s at the time, also robbed a customer there, John Hardie, 61.

A judge told Renwick at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have 31 convictions encompassing some 53 offences. For a young man, that is a formidable record and you are placed at high risk of future offending.”

Lord David Burns ordered that Renwick serve 220 days of an unexpired part of a previous prison sentence he had been freed early from before he starts the fresh four-year term.

The judge told Renwick he would have jailed him for six years for the post office robbery if he hadn’t admitted his guilt.

He also ordered that Renwick be monitored for a further three-year period following his release from jail.

Renwick had earlier admitted assaulting Mr Sair and robbing him of money, stamps, cigarettes and mobile phones and robbing Mr Hardie of a phone and wallet containing £40.

During the raid, he broke the lock on a till with the hammer and seized between £2,000 and £2,500 in cash and stamps worth about £700, along with £500 worth of cigarettes.

Renwick had jumped over a counter armed with the weapon and told Mr Sair to get to the floor before taking the cash.

He said: “This is a post office. There is more money. Where is the money?”

However, Mr Sair pointed out that is was a Sunday and the post office section was closed, meaning that the safe could not be opened on that day of the week.

After Mr Sair got into a struggle with Renwick, Mr Hardie managed to get out and flag down a passing motorist, who dialled 999.

Mr Sair was left with a head wound requiring six stitches at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

Police later recovered some cash and Mr Hardie’s phone when they searched Renwick’s home.

Defence counsel Victoria Dow said that Renwick had “a fairly significant” drug debt at the time of the offence and owed the money to what he described as “a heavy drug-dealer”.

She said Renwick was panicking when he committed the robbery, adding: “It would seem his offending behaviour occurs when he is under the influence of illicit substances, be it ecstasy, cocaine etc.

“Upon his sobriety the next morning when he woke up, he fully appreciated what happened.”