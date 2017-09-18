Galashiels hotel enjoying sweet taste of success

A Galashiels hotel is celebrating after winning a national award.

The Kingsknowes Hotel was named as having the best hotel restaurant in the south east of the country at this year’s Food Awards Scotland, ceremony held at Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Owner Jennifer Lamont said: “It is down to our to our head chef, Jack Jackson, and his kitchen team, plus our excellent and long-serving front-of-house staff, that we have won this prestigious award, so it is a big thank-you to them.

“We hope that our loyal customers will continue to use the hotel for weddings, funerals, anniversaries, birthdays and Christmas parties, and we invite new customers to try our award-winning, newly-refurbished Stables Restaurant.”