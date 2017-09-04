Galashiels Air Cadets on a high

Cadets from 2180 (Galashiels) Sqn RAF Air Cadets took a number of medals in the South East Scotland Wing Aircraft Recognition Competition held at HMS Caledonia in Fife.

The squadron’s under-16 team took first place and the gold medal in the junior contest, and were awarded the Master Trophy by Wing Cdr Colin McCrae, officer commanding South East Scotland Wing. The seniors, who participated in the open event, clinched the bronze medal. Cdt Lewis Scott was placed third in the U16 individual competition and Sgt Ewan Ramage ended runner-up in the open individual competition. The under-16s will represent south-east Scotland in the Scotland and Northern Ireland contest at HMS Caledonia next month.

Pictured are air cadets and staff from the Galashiels squadron with the Master Trophy on the quarterdeck at HMS Caledonia – Cdt Struan Campbell, Sgt Ewan Ramage, Cpl Jake Mirley, Cpl Jack Harrison, Cdt Tom Borg. Cdt Lewis Scott, WO Irene Wielbo, Sqn Ldr Frank Wielbo.