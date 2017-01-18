Fundraisers enjoy welcome hospitality at Jedburgh Legion

The Borders welcomed a party of soldiers from the 3rd battalion of the Rifles this week.

The 25-strong group travelled through the region as part of a 126-mile sponsored walk in aid of the regimental charity Care for Casualties.

And they were greeted with some surprise hospitality from Jedburgh’s Royal British Legion Club when they stopped off in the town on Tuesday evening, having covered more than 30 miles over the hills from Lauder on day two of their trek.

The men had planned to spent the night camping on the rugby pitch in the town’s Glebe car park, but on word of their arrival, club volunteers Shaun and Marie Carroll stepped in to offer shelter.

Mr Carroll, legion vice-chairman for the Lothian and Borders, said: “That is what Legion Scotland is all about. We were happy to help and proud to welcome them to Jedburgh.

“They are better off here with a roof over their heads. We couldn’t leave them camping outside.”

The riflemen left their Dreghorn Barracks base in Edinburgh on Monday and are covering around 25 miles each day until they reach their finishing point on Hastings Hill in Sunderland tomorrow.

Expedition organiser Ryan Gardiner, 25, from Sunderland, said on Tuesday: “We got the kind offer of a roof over our heads, and now the lads are watching the football instead of sleeping on the grass watching the stars.

“The Jedburgh hospitality has been absolutely fantastic, and we are very grateful to Shaun and Marie for what they have done.

“Shaun is staying here with us, sacrificing his own comfort in his own home to help us out. Marie was straight out with the kettle on and some welcome biscuits.

“It’s nice to see people showing their support for the forces.”

The walkers are aiming to raise £3,000. To donate cash, go to www.justgiving.com/fund raising/ryan-gardiner3